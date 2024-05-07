Red Carpet Rundown: Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In Custom Marni On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion lovers, style slayers, and trend spotters rejoice! After a year of anticipation, the ‘muva of all fashion events’ has arrived.
The 2024 Met Gala ascended upon the historic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, and we are gagging!
RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala
Throughout the night, we’ve scanned photos, news coverage, and insider commentary for glimpses of Hollywood’s A-listers making grand entrances, turning heads, and slaying this year’s theme. Some of our favorite stars were definitely outside.
Celebrities representing entertainment, music, sports, arts, and more dazzled the green carpet with their interpretations of Anna Wintour’s strict style instructions. The event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,“ captivated guests. And its corresponding dress code, “The Garden of Time,“ inspired floral fashion, earth tones, and fairy-like detailing.
Keep scrolling to see how your celebrity favorites made Met Gala Monday a night to remember.
Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In A Custom 3-D Mini Floral Dress From Marni.
Nicki Minaj arrived on the red carpet a little later in the night, and her “fashionably late“ entrance was worth the wait. While many stars embraced the fundraising event’s theme with flowing gowns and ethereal vibes, Nicki took a bolder route.
Our favorite Barbie girl transformed herself into a flirty, floral sculpture. Collaborating with whimsical luxury label Marni, every part of Nicki’s ensemble gave glamourous garden vibes.
The centerpiece of Nicki’s fit was a bright yellow hourglass mini dress. On top of the dress, however, were the real showstoppers, with painted multi-colored 3D metal flowers cascading across the entire garment.
As Nicki twirled, posed, and walked, every move gave the cameras a different look.
Nicki continued the dress code with her shoes and hair. Her shoes featured mini flowers and jewels, while her hair, styled in a bubble-style ponytail with heavy bangs, was adorned with floral accents.
See the up-close details of Nicki’s ponytail below.
Nicki’s look was one of the most daring and unforgettable of the night, and we loved it. The Met Gala is the time to take risks and have fun with fashion—Nicki did that and more.
Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 Met Gala Celebrity Looks
With the red carpet from fashion’s biggest night closed, we have a round-up of our favorite looks. Like Nicki, several stars brought their style A-game to the A-list soiree.
Scroll to see Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monae, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Tyla, and more.
Red Carpet Rundown: Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In Custom Marni On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
Whew, Janelle Monáe brought the heat at the Met Gala! he is giving hair, body, and fit! Janelle rocked a clear sequin gown with an exaggerated color.
2. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph shut the Met Gala carpet down. The Oscar winner debuted Rapunzel -esq wavy red hair with a custom dress from Gap. The brand’s new creative director, Zac Posen, designed the fabulous fit.
3. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodie Turner-Smith is a vision in ivory. She interpreted the night’s theme with a white lace gown featuring floral details and a dramatic train. 10s across the board.
4. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Naomi Campbell oozes sophisticated supermodel style. We are loving her aqua fringe Burberry gown and silver jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Briony Raymond.
5. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya attended the Met Gala for the first time in five years. Styled by Law Roach, she wore a Maison Margiela gown featuring blue and green striped tulle and sequins. The Met Gala Co-Chair topped off her look with dramatic makeup and a feather fascinator. (This was Zendaya’s first look of the night).
6. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B cleared the room—literally—when she walked onto the 2024 Met Gala carpet. The raptress rocked a larger-than-life gown from Windowsen. Cardi was styled by Kollin Carter.
7. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington was a walking violet. The former Scandal star stunned in a fitted purple velvet gown with a deep-V neck and floral details from Oscar de la Renta.
8. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looks sensational in Simkhai. The actress a cream floral gown with illusion side cut outs and a dramatic skirt. Taraji is styled by Wayman and Micah.
9. Venus WilliamsSource:Getty
Venus Williams gives mirror-maven vibes in this sleeveless sweetheart gown from Marc Jacobs. We love how the nude underlay matches Venus’ skin giving her melanin time to shine at the Met Gala.
10. Zendaya (Look Two)Source:Getty
Zendaya – in true iconic fashion – had two looks for the 2024 Met Gala. Her second featured an over-the-top vintage style black gown with a dramatic skirt and satin details. Her fabulous floral hat elevated the look for all sleeping beauties.
11. Angel ReeseSource:Getty
Angel Reese scores major points for her Met Gala style. We are swooning over her aqua halter dress with a deep-V neckline, feather bottom, and sheer skirt.
12. Lena WaitheSource:Getty
Lena Waithe takes cowboy couture to the Met Gala. She wears a black leather suit with brown, gold, and blue embroidery from Etro.
13. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
Ayo Edebiri is fabulously floral, and we can’t get enough of it. The Bear actress wore a lace ombre Loewe gown that transitioned from white to a multi-colored skirt.
14. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor is a rose at the Met Gala. Rocking bombshell blonde hair, the multihyphenate star wears a deep red rose dress with a sweetheart neckline and dramatic slit.
15. TylaSource:Getty
Tyla is serving body-ody-ody through the sands of time! Get into her body-hugging sculpted tan gown and funky hourglass purse. Tyla is making us sweat.
16. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams goes for the gold! The fashion icon arrived at the Met Gala in a super shiny ruched Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train and sash. Serena paired her dress with black gloves and stockings.
17. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer is a sculpted Egyptian beauty. She poses on the Met Gala green carpet in a molded metallic gold gown with an unraveling, mummy-like effect. Her gown is from Marc Jacobs.
18. UsherSource:Getty
Usher, can we call you rose?
We are loving Usher’s sexy take on the Met Gala’s floral theme. He wears a black suit and cape with sequin details and red accessories, like a single rose.
19. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo has done it again. His Met Gala look is the ‘chef’s kiss.’ The actor is pictured here in a white double-breasted jacket with a one-sided black lapel detail and caped sleeves. His pants add drama to the look with a skirt and wide-leg fit. Colman’s suit is from Willy Chavarria.
20. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Erykah Badu loves to serve a lewk! The R&B songstress arrived at the Met Gala in a bright floral outfit including a dress and vest from Comme des Garcons.
21. La La AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony gives the girlies a sultry look on the Met Gala carpet. We are gagging. Get into her black fitted Alexander McQueen gown with a dramatic dark rose skirt. Elly Karamoh styled La La for the fab event.