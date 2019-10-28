The Governors Awards occurred in New York City is held annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They present awards to individuals in the entertainment industry for achievement in film. The awards has been going on since 2009. The three awards are the Academy Honorary Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The event brought out some of the best in Black Hollywood who showed up in style wearing beautiful jewel tone dresses. Keep on clicking to see our stars shining on the red carpet.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Governors Awards Was A Red Carpet Of Jewel Tone Perfection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com