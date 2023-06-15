Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From ‘The Perfect Find’ Premiere

Black Hollywood was outside for The Perfect Find Netflix movie premiere last night, and everyone oozed style. The movie star, Gabrielle Union-Wade, blessed the red carpet with a full view of her luscious limbs, while LaLa Anthony added a spark of vibrancy to the event with her lime green ensemble.
The Perfect Find is the summer romance flick we all need. Starring Union, Keith Powers, and more notable celebrities, this movie details an incredible love story that tickles the soul and warms the heart. The dynamic cast gathered in NYC to unveil their work and serve fashion on top of fashion. We love it when Black Hollywood comes together because we can always expect some epic style moments. Jump in below to check out who wore what to this star-studded event.
1. Gabrielle Union-WadeSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union-Wade spiced the carpet up in a brown, embellished Prada dress that exposed her long limbs. Wade paired her look with Black ankle-strap sandals, silver jewelry, and a waist-length ponytail.
2. Lala AnthonySource:Getty
Lala Anthony was all about color and silhouette in this lime green Christopher Esber gown. The actress complemented her look with a dainty ponytail and swooped bangs.
3. Keith Powers and Ryan DestinySource:Getty
Keith Powers was debonair in a gray Givenchy garb that included a skirt over his trousers. He was joined by the beautiful Ryan Destiny, who wore an oversized sweater and leather skirt LaPointe look.
4. Shoniqua ShandiSource:Getty
Shoniqua Shandi was her usual vibrant self in an aqua blue net top and floral print trousers. Shandi wore her tresses in a half-out, half-braided look.
5. Gina TorresSource:Getty
Gina Torres stunned in a bright orange pants suit accented by a white blouse and white heels.
6. D.B. WoodsideSource:Getty
D.B. Woodside kept it simple and casual in a black blazer, white shirt, and denim pants.