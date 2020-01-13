CLOSE
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed To Celebrate The Silver Anniversary Of The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out a bevy of celebs in anticipation to see who might be grabbing the Academy Award nominations. We were loving all the fabulous hairstyles by our Black and Brown queens. Nevertheless, it was all about the fashion. Celebs came out in bold colors, sparkly sequins, and winter white looks ready to win awards and pose for the calendar. While there were undoubtedly some fashion misses for the evening, we are focusing on the best dressed from the evening! Keep clicking to see our picks.

1. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

Zendaya is a regular killer on the red carpet.

2. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

We’re loving her all pink Tom Ford look.

3. ZENDAYA

ZENDAYA

But the thing we loved the most was her butt length braids.

4. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson gave us an all white winter moment and we live.

5. SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON

In Galia Lahav.

6. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Cynthia Erivo went avant garde…wait til’ you see this entire look!

7. CYNTHIA ERIVO

CYNTHIA ERIVO

In Fendi.

8. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ Rodriguez ave us a soft glam on the red carpet.

9. MJ RODRIGUEZ

MJ RODRIGUEZ

In Moschino.

10. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O

Lupita Nyong’o’s hair is a high as her hopes for multiple nominations this season.

11. LUPITA NYONG’O

LUPITA NYONG'O

In Michael Kors.

12. NIECY NASH

NIECY NASH

Niecy Nash looked vibrant in this mermaid blue and green.

13. NIECY NASH

NIECY NASH

In Tadashi Shoji.

