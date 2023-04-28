CLOSE

Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co hosted their grand reopening of the landmark flagship store on April 27, 2023, in New York City. The swanky event garnered Hollywood’s elite to celebrate the timeless brand.

Much like an awards show, this grand reopening featured our faves dressed to the nines. From black cocktail dresses to sharp, two-piece suits, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Michael B Jordan brought their A-game. In case you missed it, here are the best looks from Tiffany & Co’s grand reopening event.

RELATED CONTENT: Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In A Yellow Marni Suit

Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Body Goals In Latest Bikini Pic

Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told

Red Carpet Rundown: These Stars Shined Brightly At Tiffany & Co’s NYC Grand Re-Opening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com