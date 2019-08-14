Reebok and Cardi B Unveil ‘Meet You There’ Collection [Photos]

Reebok and Cardi B are making for a great team-up. Today (August 14), the athletic brand unveiled from the Meet You There campaign featuring the Bronx rapper.

The collection reveal includes a video where the Boogie Down rapper shares her take on the importance of staying true to who you are, even if people think you’re “weird.”

“I gotta be real with myself, all the time. That’s something I gotta do to be me,” says Cardi while speaking on the way she talks, her origins and come up, as well as the influences on her style.

As for the gear, it includes apparel for both men and women that combines workout wear with street style via bold graphics and eye-popping colors. The ‘Meet You There’ collection’s athleisure apparel price range from $25-$70 and is already available at Reebok.com.

Peep detailed photos of the collection below.

