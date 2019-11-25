Real Housewives of Atlanta just started and those of us who watch have already had our share of cringe-worthy moments. Both Porsha and Kenya deserve loving relationships where they are honored and treated with respect, but they rushed into relationships with men they barely knew, and then had children with them while still in the honeymoon phase. Both women are grown, and can do what they want but this is crazy.

Kenya went on her dang marriage anniversary trip with just her baby. Y’all, her husband was not present for their marriage anniversary trip. Meanwhile, Porsha was in therapy trying to make sense of her situation and Dr. Sherry gave it to her straight—she said what we’ve all been saying which is that Porsha rushed into her situation too soon. She willfully ignored the red flags. Remember that comment she made last season about not asking Dennis questions because there are a lot of lonely women out there who are alone because they asked questions?

Deep sigh.

We know by now that Porsha has taken Dennis back, and that will probably play out on the show, but good luck with that. However, the tweets are talking, and people are pointing out valuable lessons to be learned from from watching these women struggle with toxic relationships.

RHOAS12: Kenya, Porsha Deal With The Consequences of Ignoring Red Flags was originally published on hellobeautiful.com