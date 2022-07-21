Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live From The Cincinnati Music Festival 2022 [PHOTOS]

CLOSE

Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcasted live from The Cincinnati Music Festival and had a ball.

Live from Fountain Square, the show was out and about having fun with fans and interacting with them during the show. Some people from the event came to speak about it like Procter & Gamble representative Andrea Wilkerson, Alicia Reece, the Founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of AME, and BJ the Chicago Kid.

The show spilled some tea, let the listeners know what was going on in The Hot Spot, played Real or Fake, and also sang karaoke. Check out some of the highlights of the event below.

