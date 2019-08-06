Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados’ annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she’s worn in the past.
Rihanna attended Barbados' annual Kadooment Day parade (Aug 5). Styled by @illjahjah, she looked beautiful in: ▪️ @davidlaport custom pink feathered dress ▪️ @midnight00_ ankle-strap pumps ▪️ @cdbltd vintage diamond earrings ▪️ @lynn_ban mesh bracelets ▪️ @gucci crystal-embellished sunglasses . . . . ⭐️ Thanks @henessyswardrobe for the tip! 📸 Photos via Backgrid – #rihanna #styledbyjahjah #barbados #kadoomentday #cropover #cropover2019 #davidlaport #camiladietzbergeron #lynnban #gucci #midnight00
It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look
