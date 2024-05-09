CLOSE

As we are nearing RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

Ashanti is undoubtedly a staple in R&B music. With a career spanning over two decades, Ashanti has established herself as a true powerhouse in the music industry. Her soulful vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base. Even with a noticeable baby bump, Ashanti is still putting on memorable performances for her fans.

Along with her angelic voice, Ashanti’s songwriting skills have made her a favorable feature to collaborate with on R&B and Hip-hop hits. The ‘Foolish’ singer has been recognized through collaborations with renowned artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, and more. Ashanti’s remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to her artistry make her a true icon in the R&B industry.

As we prepare for this RNB Fest 2024, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers. Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024! Will you pass?

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Ashanti Edition below!

