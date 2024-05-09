CLOSE

As we are nearing RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

One of the acts of the show includes the generational talent, Lloyd. Mr. Polite has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

As we prepare for this RNB Fest 2024, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers. Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024! Will you pass?

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Lloyd Edition below!

