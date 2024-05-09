CLOSE

RNB Fest is less than a month away! Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

As we prepare for this extraordinary extravaganza, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers Starting with Maeta, a rising R&B star, the Pisces R&B singer and songwriter is known for her vocals and her lyircs inspired by real-life experiences. Maeta came from an artistic family as her parents were familiar of her passions far too well. Maeta’s mom is a visual artist, her dad plays the drums. Together, they nurtured and encouraged Maeta to be creativity and pushed her to freely explore her expressive passions.

Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024!

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition below!

