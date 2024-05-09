Listen Live
Local

RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

Source: Deion Allen / R1

As we are nearing RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024! 

Mya has been a relevant figure in the R&B scene for over two decades. She is known for her smooth, velvety vocals and sensual mid-tempo songs that blend R&B with pop and hip hop influences. Mya rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s.  Some of Mya’s biggest hits include “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),” “Fallen,” and the Grammy-winning “Lady Marmalade” with Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Lil’ Kim. In the 2010s, Mya later transitioned into acting with appearances in films like Shall We Dance? and television shows such as Dancing with the Stars.

RELATED: Best of Me: Top 10 Songs Featuring Mya

As we prepare for this RNB Fest 2024, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers. Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024! Will you pass?

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Ashanti Edition

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Lloyd Edition

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition

RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1

2. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1

3. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1

4. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1

5. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1

6. RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION

RNB FEST 2024 POP QUIZ MYA EDITION Source:R1
Trending
Entertainment

Woman Say’s Lil Kim’s Duck Moves Saved Her Life In A Drive-By Shooting

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

News

Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

The Bijou Star Files
Bijou Star Files

The Bijou Star Files: Guess Who’s Nude Reality Video Is Trending

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close