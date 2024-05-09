CLOSE

As we are nearing RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event. Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024!

Mya has been a relevant figure in the R&B scene for over two decades. She is known for her smooth, velvety vocals and sensual mid-tempo songs that blend R&B with pop and hip hop influences. Mya rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Some of Mya’s biggest hits include “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),” “Fallen,” and the Grammy-winning “Lady Marmalade” with Pink, Christina Aguilera, and Lil’ Kim. In the 2010s, Mya later transitioned into acting with appearances in films like Shall We Dance? and television shows such as Dancing with the Stars.

RELATED: Best of Me: Top 10 Songs Featuring Mya

As we prepare for this RNB Fest 2024, we will be putting your knowledge to the test on these R&B hitmakers. Our team at RNB Philly came up a pop quiz for you to take to get ready for RNB Fest 2024! Will you pass?

Take the RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Ashanti Edition

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Lloyd Edition

RELATED: RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Maeta Edition

RNB Fest 2024 Pop Quiz: Mya Edition was originally published on rnbphilly.com