Listen Live
Technology

Rockstar Games Sets ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’s Release Window For Fall 2025, Gamers React

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

'GTA 6' Is Coming Fall 2025, Gamers React To The News

Source: Rockstar Games / GTA 6


We don’t have an exact date for when we will return to Vice City in GTA 6, but the window for the highly anticipated game’s release did narrow a bit.

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed in its Q4 2024 earnings report that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive in fall 2025.

While that’s not an exact date, it’s a slight update from the more vague “coming 2025” release window.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in the report. “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

In an interview with Variety, speaking on the game’s fall 2025 release window, Zelnick added, “I think we’re going to leave it there for now.”

GTA 6’s Rollout Marred By Leaks

Gamers shouldn’t be surprised by the vagueness. Rockstar Games plays it very close to the chest for its games, especially Grand Theft Auto.

Information about the game in the form of leaked materials hitting X, formerly Twitter timelines, September 2022.

Then, the game studio had to release GTA 6’s trailer earlier than planned when a bunch of crypto dweebs leaked it. 

The trailer confirmed that the game will feature two male and female protagonists and take us to Leonida, the GTA equivalent of Florida, and we will spend most of our time in Vice City, the game’s take on Miami.

With any news regarding GTA 6, the reactions are pouring in. Some are excited that we seem to be getting closer to a release date, while others want to know the EXACT day we can expect to boot up the game.

With this game, we want Rockstar Games to take its time and deliver a game on the same level as GTA V.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Rockstar Games Sets ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’s Release Window For Fall 2025, Gamers React  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. LOL

2. Challenge accepted

3. Tears

4. A perspective we can get behind.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Now why would you say that?

13.

14.

15.

Trending
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Entertainment

Father Jumps Dad For Bullying Daughter Now Trolls Bully Father

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Cleveland Legend Don King Has a Lot to Say!

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Entertainment

Teacher Sparks Debate Over Viral Video Of Students Removing His Braids

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close