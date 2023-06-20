Russell Simmons Put On Blast By Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughter, Twitter Reacts

CLOSE

The music mogul has remained lowkey for the past few years as allegations of sexual assault and rape mounted, but now he’s back front and center thanks to getting confronted by his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons.

Russell shares two kids — Ming Lee and Aoki Lee– with Lee, and the day after Father’s Day, he took to Instagram with what appeared to be a dig at her, writing, “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all.”

Lee attempts to set the record straight with a reply about Simmons’ actual involvement in his daughters’ lives.

“I’m so sorry to have to do this,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “But this man has been threatening my kids’ lives. I’m hearing so much more now. We won’t be bullied threatened or afraid.”

The former model continued, asking Simmons to stop contacting the children.

“Leave my kids alone,” she continued. “This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

Aoki then began defending her mom by posting a video of her speaking to Simmons on FaceTime, where he appears to be yelling at her.

“This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press ‘record’ when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy,” Aoki said.

She also shared WhatsApp messages with her father, where he said he’d “harass” her boyfriend if she stopped communicating with him and said Kimora stole his money.

“I’ll never speak to you until you DIE. Don’t ever say that again,” she responded.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the latest Russell Simmons drama below.

