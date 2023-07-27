Samsung Is Hoping More People Will Join The Flip Side With Its New Galaxy Z Fold5 & Z Flip5 Foldables

CLOSE

The foldable smartphone is slowly becoming the norm, and Samsung continues to lead the charge on the technology thanks to its newest devices, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 smartphones.

Today in Seoul, Korea, Samsung held its latest Unpacked Event, where its latest editions to the company’s still-growing foldable phone lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, took center stage. The company also unveiled a new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Tab S9.

But Samsung is hoping to cement its status as the leader in the foldable phone market and hopes to lure more users to “join the flip side” and choose them over the likes of Google has its new $1,800 Pixel Fold, which puts all of that cool tech into a much slimmer compact model and OnePlus allegedly has something in the works too.

Motorola, yup, they are still making smartphones, has its answer to Samsung’s Z Flip model with its $1,000 RAZR Plus model.

So let’s get into everything Samsung “unpacked ” today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

So let’s get this out of the way right now, the Galaxy Z Fold5 doesn’t have noticeable design upgrades outside of the new “Flex Hinge” that now removes the noticeable gap the previous models had when you closed the phone. A new Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processor under the hood, a brighter display, and a thinner S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold5’s main job is to be a flashy productivity tool featuring great returning tools like “Flex Mode” that turns the device into a multifunctional device when folded, placing the camera in one half and a touchpad in the other, essentially turning the device into a laptop.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 also features IPX8 water resistance, the crease is still there but not as distracting as it used to be, and it will cost $1,800 when it arrives in stores on August 11.

Hip Hop Wired got its hands on one. Keep it locked here for our full review of Samsung’s latest device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

If the Galaxy Z Fold5 is the higher-end model for productivity, the Z Flip5 is the more stylish and fun foldable model. Like last year’s model, the Z Flip5 does feature a significant design update.

The front screen is now 3.4 inches from the last model’s 1.9-inch screen. Samsung wants Z Flip5 users to get in on the widgets movement fun and is more customizable, but at launch, only a limited number of apps will work on it.

Like the Z Fold5, the Z Flip5 also uses the new “Flex Hinge,” which means there is no gap, and has a Snapdragon Gen 2 processor under the hood.

The Galaxy Watch 6 & Galaxy Tab S9

The Z Flip5 will keep the Flip4’s $999 price point when it arrives on August 11.

Samsung also slid the Galaxy Watch 6 in during its unpacked event, and it features the return of a popular feature that was missing on the Galaxy Watch 5, the rotating bezel on the classic model.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will also have bigger batteries and a bigger screen. Without the rotating bezel, the new model will be available in 40mm or 44mm varieties, while the Classic model will come in 43mm or 47mm sizes.

Underneath the hood, both watches utilize the same sensors and can monitor heart rate, skin temperature, and body composition while Google’s Wear OS handles the software while Samsung’s One UI is still there. There are also better sleep insights for those big on monitoring their sleeping habits.

Regarding pricing, the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $300 for the smaller 40mm size, and the larger 44mm size will cost $330, and for the larger 44mm size. The Watch 6 Classic costs $400 for the 43mm model and $430 for the 47mm size. All models launch on August 11.

Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 is a refresh of the previous models with much better Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 2 processors, and all models are IP68-rated water- and dust-resistant.

The AMOLED screens are still massive, coming in at 11 inches on the base S9 model, 12.4 inches on the Plus offering, and 14.6 inches on the S9 Ultra.

Pricing for the S9 Tablet goes as follows: The S9 is $800, the S9 Plus is $1,000, and the Ultra is $1,200. The S Pen is included when the S9 arrives on August 11.

Hit the gallery below for more photos.

Photos: Samsung

Samsung Is Hoping More People Will Join The Flip Side With Its New Galaxy Z Fold5 & Z Flip5 Foldables was originally published on hiphopwired.com