Saweetie’s Mom Used To Be A Video Vixen?! [Photos + Videos]

Saweetie’s mom Trinidad Valentin is trending after she posted a video of her mother asking her about her outfit.
“She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day, okay?”
Saweetie then shared various video clips of Valentin as a former video vixen in Nelly‘s “Ride wit Me” video back in 2000 as well as an appearance in DMX‘s visual for “What The Really Want” featuring SisQó.
How old is Saweetie’s mom?
The Icy Momma had Saweetie when she was only 17 years old. Saweetie birthday is July 2, 1993 so that puts her mom’s age 44 years old and a birth year of 1976.
Meet Saweetie’s parents and other famous relatives:
Saweetie’s Asian roots come from her mother who is Filipino-Chinese. Her dad is Johnny Harper who notably played football for San Jose State. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Saweetie’s grandfather played for the San Francisco 49ers and her cousin is Gabrielle Union.
“My mom was 17 when she had me, so my parents were always working, and my grandma took care of me,” she told The Line of Best Fit. “My mom and my dad both come from big families, too – nine of my dad’s side and seven on my mom’s side. We didn’t grow up rich, or at least I know I didn’t, which is why it feels good to make all this money, because I’ve never been able to just buy whatever I wanted to.”
1. Photo of Saweetie and her mom Trinidad Valentin
Saweetie and her mother, Trinidad!
2. Saweetie posts photo of her dad
3. In fact, Saweetie loves her mom so much that she shouted her out on her 2017 song “High Maintenance.”
“Cause I wouldn’t take a bullet for a n*gga, that’s a lie,” she raps. And that’s word to my mother, she the Filipino queen. And she hella high maintenance, I’ma get her what she need.”
4. The video that has Saweetie’s mom trending!
People also might not know that Saweetie’s mother was also a video model back in her days and has appeared in music videos for notables artists like Nelly and DMX. The rapper made the revelation during the latest episode of her YouTube series The Icy Life, where she gives fans a behind the scenes look at her life.
Saweetie was enjoying some time by the pool when her mom came outside and asked,”Where’s the rest of your outfit?”
“She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day, okay?” the rapper replied, following up with clips of her mom’s cameos in some popular 2000s music videos.
5. Video of Saweetie’s mom in Nelly’s video!
You can check out Saweetie’s mother in Nelly’s video for “Ride Wit Me” at the :38 mark.
6. Saweetie’s mom was also a featured model in DMX’s video for “What They Really Want.”
Peep Saweetie’s mom in DMX’s video at the 2:03 mark.
7. Saweetie’s mom on a boat
Fans can’t get over how great #Saweetie’s mom, #TrinidadValentinlooks 😍
8. Photo of Saweetie as a baby
User shares a baby pic of Saweetie with her mom.
9. Saweetie’s parents
Saweetie poses for a photo with her parents.
10. Twitter digs up photos of Saweetie’s mom and dad
Twitter digs up photos of Saweetie’s parents.
11. Photo comparison of Saweetie and her mom
Twitter users shares a side by side photo comparison of Saweetie and her mother Trinidad.
12. Saweetie with her mom and grandma!
Twitter user shares a picture of Saweetie with her mom and grandma!
13. Saweetie and her mom pose for a selfie
Saweetie and her mom pose for a selfie!