Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Posted January 20, 2021

inauguration

Source: Getty Images


America is officially under new leadership after the historic inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president.

Each of them was joined by their respective families as well as a veritable who’s who in American politics, including past presidents — except for Donald Trump, who left D.C. on Wednesday with his tail between his legs and as a sore loser who refused to accept the results of the election.

Trump’s absence from the inauguration did not distract from those who were actually in attendance, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, respectively.

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was part of a large Congressional contingency at the Inauguration, was seen wearing a South Carolina State University baseball cap in what could have been a nod to the outsized involvement of HBCUs for the day.

Not only was the drumline from Howard University — Kamala Harris’ undergrad alma mater — escorting the newly installed vice president during the inauguration’s virtual parade, but there were several other HBCU bands that performed the night before during Tuesday night’s “We Are One” celebration aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora.

Not to be outdone, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, widely hailed for his heroics during the attempted Capitol coup, was on Wednesday officially rewarded twofold for his remarkable valor.

First, Goodman was selected to escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration. But secondly, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, a position that afforded him the right to escort Harris.

As the country moves on from a failed presidential administration, scroll down to see a sampling of some noteworthy moments in photos from Inauguration Day 2021.

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Kamala Harris is sworn in

2. The Obamas pose for a selfie

The Obamas pose for a selfie

3. Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration

Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration

4. Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arrive

Former President Barack Obama and former First lady Michele Obama arrive

5. Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin

6. Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

7. Rep. Jim Clyburn

Rep. Jim Clyburn

8. Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson

Sen. Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson

9. The first and second families greet America

The first and second families greet America

(from left) Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and Joe Biden wave.

10. National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrives

National youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman arrives

11. Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell

Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell

12. The Obamas presiding

The Obamas presiding

13. Michelle Obama with a shout out

Michelle Obama with a shout out

14. The Second Couple

The Second Couple

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive.

15. Greeting Obama

Greeting Obama

Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff greet former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they arrive at the inauguration.

16. Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence

Kamala Harris greets Vice President Mike Pence

17. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,arrival,women,politics,government,barack obama,us president,washington dc,ceremony,michelle obama,former,election,democracy,joseph biden,inauguration into office,presidential inauguration,politics and government,capitol building – washington dc

18. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman

19. Dubya with the Obamas

Dubya with the Obamas

22. Presidential fist bumps

Presidential fist bumps

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates with Joe Biden after being sworn in.

23. The future in the present

The future in the present

24. The Obamas and Donna Brazile

The Obamas and Donna Brazile

25. Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

26. Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman delivers the benediction

Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman delivers the benediction
