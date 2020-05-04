During The Last Dance series Scottie Pippen’s past marriage with Larsa Pippen was mentioned and people have questions!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

It has been alleged the marriage between the two ended after Larsa cheated on Scottie with hit-maker Future. Larsa Pippen on multiple occasions denied that cheating was the reasoning for the divorce, but it was simply not spending enough time with each other. Since the split, the two have been co-parenting their beautiful children and Larsa has been servin’ LOOKS! See below

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Larsa Is Livin’ Her Best Life [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com