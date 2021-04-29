Secure The Bag: #BlackTwitter’s Hilarious Reaction To Telfar’s Sold Out ‘Azalea’ Bag

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It was 9:50am. I rubbed my hands in anticipation of the

bag drop that was going down in 10 minutes. I smiled as I visualized myself toting the hot pink mini bag to brunch with my girls. I already styled my fit in my head. drop that was going down in 10 minutes. I smiled as I visualized myself toting theto brunch with my girls. I already styled my fit in my head.

The clock struck 9:55. It was almost time. I had my credit card in one hand and the fingers from my other hand hovering over my keyboard. At 9:59am, I refreshed my screen and was ready to hit the ‘add to cart’ button until I saw the words no shopaholic ever wants to see when it comes to a desired item….SOLD OUT! My mouth hung open in disbelief.

You know what they say. When enraged or excited, let it all out on Twitter. Okay, so no one has ever said that, but this is what our generation does. And according to Twitter, I am not the only fashionista grieving the fact that she or he could not purchase the new Telfar bag.

Other Telfar aspiring patrons took to the social media platform to vent about their disappointment in not being able to get the bag. While some flaunted their achievement of securing the bag in us underprivileged folks’ faces. Check out the spew of triumph and defeat below.

