See Rihanna’s Purple Fur & Other Fab Looks From The Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party

The color purple is having a moment right now, but this time, it is Rihanna slaying to the ‘gawds in the shade. The multihyphenate rocked the color to her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles on December 18.
MUST READ: Get Info On Rihanna’s New FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty
“The creeper is a fan favorite, right. It was one of our best sellers in my first partnership with Puma, so coming back the second time we had to adhere to the fans’ requests,” Rihanna said in the rain during an interview with Access Hollywood outside of the event.
Cameras captured the mother of two on the green carpet outside the members-only NeueHouse Hollywood venue. Rihanna stunned in a Chanel purple fur jacket with embellished, exaggerated sleeves, seamed leather, and large gold buttons. She rocked relaxed-fit jeans with the outerwear and accessorized her look with purple Creeper Phattys, stacked necklaces, and belted Y2K-style chains.
Ri Ri’s hair and makeup were the perfect playful pair for her ensemble. Her light brown and blonde hair was parted on the side with a curled bang and a low-hanging ponytail. The Bad Gal’s soft glam makeup popped with fierce purple and blue eye shadow, deep pink blush, and pink lips.
A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna for the event. He complimented her fly with a light wash monochromatic denim button-down shirt and jeans with a tan tie. (A$AP is currently Creative Director for PUMA x Formula One).
MUST READ: A$AP Rocky Is Getting Creative With New PUMA Racing Partnership
The theme of the night was neon. Social media stories and captures from inside the party show neon lights projected across the venue walls, neon drink trays, neon jump ropes, and neon Creeper Phatty sneaker outlines on mirrored displays. Guests also enjoyed lime green sugar candy sticks, drinks with neon straws, and appetizers with neon picks.
Also projected on event walls were photo installations of Creeper Phattys in various colors and the definition of “CREEP.” According to Fenty x Puma, a creep is “an eccentric person who breaks social norms,” is an “outcast,” and a “rule breaker.”
Despite inclement weather, pictures and video show the event was one not to miss. See other green carpet looks from Rihanna’s official Creeper Phatty launch.
1. Elaine WelterothSource:Getty
Elaine Welteroth attends the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party in relaxed-fit cargo pants and a leather vest. Elaine’s pants are on trend and ultra-fab.
2. Carlacia GrantSource:Getty
“Outer Banks” star Carlacia Grant ate up the girlies in this sexy monochromatic ensemble worn to the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party. From her black cropped blazer with strong shoulders to her matching black hot pants, Carlacia’s look is giving!
3. Novi BrownSource:Getty
BET “Sistas” star Novi Brown gives us a sexy black leather look on Rihanna’s green carpet. We love her leather trench with funky sleeves.
4. Jonica BoothSource:Getty
HBO’s “Rap Sh*t’s” Jonica Booth is giving the fashion girlies a look at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party. We are swooning over her streetstyle look with cargo, trench, and satin details. Jonica’s mix-moda bomber, platform kicks, and natural ‘fro are killing the game.
5. Evan RossSource:Getty
Evan Ross is giving grunge with his slightly distressed jeans and brown leather vintage-style bomber. Evan’s blonde cut tops off the alternative look.
6. Tierra FondrenSource:Getty
Dancer Tierra Fondren’s neon lace duster and lace bodysuit look is sexy, bold, and on theme. We love a girlie who understands the assignment.
7. Affion CrockettSource:Getty
Affion Crockett is comfy and casual in his pilot-style bomber jacket, black pants, and orange kicks at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Launch Party.