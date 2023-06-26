See-Through Dresses & Pearl-Encrusted Sunglasses: The Best (& Worst) Looks At The 2023 BET Awards

The summertime LA heat didn’t stop stars from getting fits off at the 2023 BET Awards.
The award show paid homage to Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, and the stars showed out for the culture that helped all their careers flourish.
BET celebrated the anniversary with a hefty medley incorporating a half-century of the genre from its humble NYC beginnings to its taking over different corners of the country way out on the West Coast and in the deep South.
Pioneers like T.I., Young Jeezy and Master P graced the stage to perform their biggest hits while newcomers like Latto and Coi Leray put on for the ladies.
One of the night’s best moments was Busta Rhymes receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award, propping up those before him like Big Daddy Kane and praising the new generation led by the likes of Kendrick Lamar.
“A lot of greatness from our people and our culture is by default ’cause it’s just the magic that we have. I just am grateful [for] the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul,” Rhymes said on stage. “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time. You’re watching me grow and I love y’all, and I know y’all love me.”
Another big part of the Hip-Hop culture is style, so check out some of the best and worst outfits spotted at the 2023 BET Awards below.
1. Brandon T. JacksonSource:Getty
Brandon T. Jackson understand how unbearable the heat can be during summertime red carpet and responded appriatetly.
He doned a dark green relaxed suit and a pair of heeled black boots break up the colors. Rather than rock a tonal or boring white shirt, Jackson went shirtless and let two chains –one diamond encrusted and another simple gold– do all the talking.
2. Armani WhiteSource:Getty
Armani White’s known for his electric performance when he’s jumping on stage rapping along to his hit “Billie Eilish.”
His outfits are usually grab attention as well, and he didn’t let us down as he graced the red carpet rocking a matching set. It had a black base with white stripes on the chest and legs. The white strips were outlined in a red thread that was loose at the ends for an added frayed look.
3. Busta RhymesSource:Getty
Busta Rhymes is a pioneer of Hip-Hop culture and was on hand to rightfully receive the Lifetime Achievement award. He took the stage to give a speech in a suit jacket that only he can get away with. He wore a wide lapel jacket that was white with red and green flowers print atop. The loud jacket was paired with a black shirt, pants and shoes. He went all out with jewelry as well with pinky rings and an enormous gold link chain that was flooded with diamonds. Salute to the OG.
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty
Ice Spice may have missed out on the XXL freshman cover, but she made an appearance at the BET Award show.
The young phenom is always down to show off her figure in her outfits and did so with what appears to be a black bra and underwear paired with a see through cover up. The seethruhg and fishnet look continued on the bottom half with a pair of black heels.
The 23 year old kept her signature red hair but opted for straight her instead of the afro.
5. 2023 BET Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Whether its the Met Gala or the BET Awards, Lil Uzi Vert knows how to put on a look. As he walked the red carpet this year he doned a very casual fit flowed with a pearled theme. Atop his head was a pearl detailed hat, which matched his perled accented sunglasses.
He also wore a black jacket with pearls and paired it with some baggie denim, a wallet chain and black boots. For a pop of color he wore a green Louis Vuitton crossbody.