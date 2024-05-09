CLOSE

First, Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for life, and now Shohei Ohtani‘s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, will plead guilty after a gambling scandal.

The guilty plea comes after he was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, which could put him behind bars for up to 33 years, reports CBS Sports.

He’s being accused of stealing almost $17 million from the LA Dodger, and aside from a possible lengthy prison sentence, he may also be ordered to be on five years of supervised release and cough up a $1.25 million fine.

Plus, he has to repay the money he stole from the victims, which amounts to $16 million to Ohtani and another million dollars to the IRS.

“The extent of this defendant’s deception and theft is massive,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement Wednesday. “He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Mr. Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit. My office is committed to vindicating victims throughout our community and ensuring that wrongdoers face justice.”

The story first broke in March when investigative ESPN reporter Tisha Thompson was interviewing Mizuhara after she uncovered at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani’s bank account to a California bookmaking operation run by Mathew Bowyer, who’s already under federal investigation.

After both Mizuhara and Ohtani said they were aware of the wires, stories changed, and Mizuhara took all the blame. The Dodgers later fired Mizuhara, and Ohtani held a press conference, saying, “I’ve never bet on baseball or any other sports or asked someone to do it on my behalf.”

According to the AP, Mizuhara will enter his guilty plea in the next few weeks and is set to be arraigned on May 14.

See how social media is reacting to the legal repercussions of Mizuhara’s illegal betting below.

Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Faces 33 Years In Prison Over Gambling Scandal Guilty Plea was originally published on cassiuslife.com