Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

SIlk Sonic shocked the world back in March with the release of their super-smooth single “Leave The Door Open” en route to the track going double platinum on the charts and still a fan favorite. On Friday (November 12), the dynamic duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars unveiled their joint project An Evening With Silk Sonic and Two-Step Twitter highly approves.

Silk Sonic formed back in 2017 after the pair collaborated on music over the years and were bestowed with the band name Silk Sonic after the legendary Boosty Collins heard the album front to back. Now that An Evening With Silk Sonic is out there for the masses to take in, the nine-track affair may feel brief but the potent talents of Mars and .Paak is intact.

Bassist Thundercat added his talents to Silk Sonic’s project along with the aforementioned Collins. The talented producer and songwriter D’Mile also lent his touches to the project among several others.

On Twitter, the reactions to SIlk Sonic’s new drop are inspiring some of the old players angling to get that old thing back. Others are saying they feel transported to an earlier time in music where soul and groove ruled the day.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: YouTube

