Host Skip Bayless has struggled to find a co-host to replace the charismatic and lively Shannon Sharpe, but he’s managed to get another big name in sports and culture.

Bayless announced Thursday (Aug. 3), that Lil Wayne will join him to debate the hottest topics in sports culture on Undisputed every Friday. Wayne’s schedule can be hectic, so Bayless says his appearance time on Friday will differ, but he assures that Wayne will be around for at least one segment.

“Wayne has agreed, every Friday going forward, to do a segment with me live,” Bayless said on a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show. “He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he will join me every Friday for a segment. I don’t know, 12, 15 minutes. If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments if he has the time. That, you can look forward to.”

Wayne and Bayless have been friends for years and constantly share photos of their hangouts on social media. Wayne’s also a huge sports fan; his lyrics from the past two decades are filled with sports references, and his performance at the 2023 ESPYS with remixed lyrics to “A Milli” proves he’s still paying attention to the culture.

Now, he’ll be using his way with words to go to war with Bayless weekly.

“He is so deep when it comes to sports,” Bayless said of Wayne. “He doesn’t yell or scream, but he does get emotional, and you hang on his every word because, trust me, he has thought through every single word. I like to say I see things and say things that others don’t, Wayne is my match.”

The Young Money boss will also lend his talents to craft a new theme song for Undisputed.

While Wayne’s presence will be appreciated on the show, it remains to be seen who will be Bayless’ true co-host despite rumors pointing to former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman.

Skip Bayless Announces Lil Wayne As Weekly ‘Undisputed’ Co-Host, Twitter Has Thoughts was originally published on cassiuslife.com