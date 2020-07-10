CLOSE
Songs Of The Movement: 8 Positive Posse Cuts You Forgot Existed

With the current uprisings going on in response to social injustice and police brutality, one might wonder, where is the soundtrack?

There have been several instances in our culture where some of your favorite R&B singers and rappers co-opted the “We Are The World” format into a meaningful posse cut.

Check out the ones you may have forgotten about below.

Sound off. What would it take for artists of today to link up and put out a song such as the ones below?

1. Heal Yourself – KRS One ft. Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J, Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah & More

2. We’re All In The Same Gang – West Coast All Stars

3. Self Destruction – BDP, Stetsasonic, Kool Moe Dee, MC Lyte, Doug Fresh, Just-Ice, Heavy D, Chuck D & More

4. Freedom (Rap Version)

5. Freedom (Singer Version)

6. U Will Know – Black Men United

7. Don’t Curse – Heavy D, The Boyz, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, CL Smooth, Big Daddy Kane, Pete Rock, Q-Tip

8. Erase Racism – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo, Big Daddy Kane & Biz Markie

