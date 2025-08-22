Listen Live
‘South Park’ Spoofs Trump’s D.C. Takeover, MAGA Faithful Reacts

Published on August 22, 2025

South Park Sickofancy

Now in its 27th season, South Park, the adult animated series that takes shots at pop culture and public figures, has managed to annoy the MAGA faithful once more. In a new episode mocking President Donald Trump’s D.C. law enforcement takeover, many MAGA supporters are expressing disdain with South Park’s jokes.

South Park didn’t pull any punches in taking digs at President Trump and his federal takeover of D.C.’s police department, citing widespread crime and violence that his side claims is ravaging the Nation’s Capital. Despite lowering instances of crime and a generally issue-free nightlife scene in D.C., Trump has seized the reins of law enforcement power and deployed National Guard troops, mostly from “red” states, to help aid the effort.

The episode features South Park character Towelie, who roams the streets of D.C. amid armed guardsmen and rolling tanks as if the city has become a burning war zone. The episode also lampoons the so-called “tech bros” who have found new relevance and footing under the new administration. Trump also takes a dig, adding to what the show’s creator started the season off with by suggesting the president and Satan are lovers.

MAGA and conservative-leaning figures on social media are less than impressed with South Park‘s latest season, framing the series as on its way out of the mainstream.

On X, we’ve gathered reactions to the show’s latest D.C.-centered episode below.

