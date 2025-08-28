Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup

Labor Day Weekend is coming in fast, and it’s usually seen as summer’s last hurrah before we settle into the cooler months here in the United States. While Labor Day Weekend is typically a time for vacation and relaxation, adult beverages can certainly be a part of that mix, and we’ve got a roundup that should spark some ideas.
If you know me, then you’re well aware that summer is not my favorite time of the year. When Labor Day rolls around, I begin my countdown to the first day of fall with shorter days, cooler nights, and all sorts of flavors that match the season. That isn’t to say I haven’t enjoyed my summer, and I’ve had plenty of shaken, citrusy cocktails along with heavier stirred drinks. I can freely admit that the bright, lighter drinks have been good to me, and I’m amazed at how much I’ve enjoyed cooling off with them on my deck, or on vacation at poolside.
I can imagine that Labor Day Weekend for most will involve barbecuing outdoors, large gatherings of family and friends, and maybe even some sports action. All of those activities could certainly be enhanced with a tasty beverage. In this roundup, we’ve got some inventive riffs on some classics, a couple of RTD (ready-to-drink) options, and even a booze-free cocktail for those looking to abstain from imbibing but still want to join the party.
For now, have a great Labor Day Weekend and indulge sensibly. Cheers!
NOTE: I will be updating this post with more cocktails tomorrow. If you don’t see your brand, grant me a bit of patience. Some should be aware of what I’m dealing with at the moment.
Photo: Getty
1. -196 LemonSource:-196 Lemon
The RTD has a new player from Beam Suntory, -196 Lemon (said as Minus 196). The name comes from the freezing process used for the lemons used for this tasty and crushable vodka seltzer. Defintiely one to pack in the cooler for the weekend and beyond. Also comes in Peach, Grapefruit, and a Zero Sugar Lemon.
Learn more here.
2. 30 Second Espresso Martini (Borghetti)Source:Borghetti
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
1 ½ oz Vodka
Garnish: 3 coffee beans
Method
Mix equal parts Borghetti and your spirit of choice. Shake over ice for 30 seconds and strain. Serve in a chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with three coffee beans.
3. Antica SpritzSource:Carpano Antica
Ingredients:
2 oz Antica Formula Vermouth
3 oz Prosecco
Splash of soda water
Ice
Garnish: orange peel
Method
Fill a glass with ice. Pour in the ingredients and top with a splash of soda water. Gently stir with a spoon and garnish with an orange peel.
4. Bianco Spritz (Martini)Source:Martini
Ingredients:
50 ml MARTINI® Bianco
75 ml MARTINI® Prosecco
25 ml Soda
Fresh mint, slices of lemon and strawberry to garnish
Method
Add all ingredients to a Spritz glass with ice. Stir gently. Garnish and enjoy.
5. CantaritoSource:Carnelian Cooks
Cantarito cocktail,spirit.ed,cantarito
by Carnelian Cooks
Ingredients:
2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila
.5 oz Orange Juice
¾ oz Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
Pinch of Tajin
Grapefruit Soda, to top
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel
Method: In a Collins glass, add all ingredients with ice. Gently stir and top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with lime wheel and orange wheel. Cin Cin!
6. Casa Refresher Pitcher (Batch/Large Format)Source:Casamigos
Ingredients:
15 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila
10 oz. Watermelon Juice or 40-50 Watermelon Chunks (1”)
5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
5 oz. Simple Syrup
Heaping Handful Mint Leaves
1.25 oz. Peychauds Bitters
Garnish Mint Sprig + Watermelon Cube through Skewer
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into a medium to large pitcher and muddle fruit/herbs. Then fill to the top with ice and stir well with a bar spoon for 10-12 seconds.
7. CAZADORES RTDSource:Cazadores
CAZADORES, known for its tequila, is dipping its toes into the widening RTD (Ready-To-Drink) pool with a trio of canned cocktails using its tequila as a base. So far, the cocktails are the Paloma, Margarita, and Spicy Margarita. We haven’t tried this yet, but hope to do so soon.
Learn more here.
8. Double DownSource:Martingale
2 parts of Martingale Cognac
1 part fresh lemon juice
1 part simple syrup
4 parts Champagne or sparkling wine
Long spiral lemon twist for garnish
Method:
In a shaker, combine 2 parts Martingale Cognac, 1 part fresh lemon juice, and 1 part simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain and pour the mixture into a flute glass. Top with 4 parts Champagne or sparkling wine. Garnish with a long spiral lemon twist
9. Fro-GiniSource:nolet's
Ingredients:
6 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
6 oz. Red Vermouth
6 oz. Campari
4-5 Ripe, Frozen Strawberries (stems removed)
A handful of Ice
Orange Peel or Strawberry for Garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a rocks glass and serve with a swath of orange peel or a strawberry.
10. Golden Ace by BartesianSource:Bartesian
Golden Ace is one of the newer cocktails from the fantastic folks at Bartesian. With the US Open in full swing, no pun intended, this is meant for the waning days of summer with bright lemonade, honeydew, and raspberry flavors. Get them while they last!
Learn more here.
11. Hibiscus DaisySource:Uncle Nearest
1 oz Uncle Nearest 1884
1 oz Equiano Light Rum
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
0.75 oz 1:1 Agave Syrup
0.5 oz Sorel Liqueur
Pinch of Coarse Sea Salt
Lemon Wheel Garnish
Method
Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and a pinch of salt. Shale vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
12. Kentucky Buck (Jeptha Creed)Source:Jeptha Creed
Ingredients:
2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon
3 dashes Ne Oublie Strawberry Ginger bitters
1 oz ginger simple syrup
¾ oz lemon juice
2–3 strawberries
2 mint leaves
1 mint sprig
Club soda
Instructions: Add all ingredients except the club soda to a highball (Collins) glass and lightly muddle. Top with club soda, then garnish with a mint sprig and a strawberry.
13. Mango MargaritaSource:Cointreau
1 oz Mango Juice
1 oz Cointreau
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Chili Lime Seasoning-Salt*
Add all ingredients to shaker with ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into chile lime seasoning-salted rocks glass. Garnish with lime wheel and/or pineapple frond.
14. Old Orcadian Spritz (Highland Park)Source:Highland Park
1.5 oz Highland Park 12 or 15
.75 oz lemon-lime
.75 oz simple syrup
6 or 7 mint leaves
2 dashes Angostura
2 oz sparkling wine
Mint tip, for garnish
Directions:
Shake everything except sparkling wine, & strain (not fine strain) into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a single ice cube, the sparkling wine, & garnish.
15. Paloma (Fluère – N/A)Source:Fluère
Ingredients:
1 ¾ oz Fluère Smoked Agave
½ oz Lime Juice
Topped with Grapefruit Soda
Garnish: Grapefruit zest
Directions: Add ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with grapefruit zest.
16. Peach Smash (Angel’s Envy)Source:Angel's Envy
¾ oz REAL Peach Syrup
¼ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
3 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade
Method: Pour all ingredients into a highball glass filled with ice and stir. Top with Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade. Garnish with a mint and peach ring and enjoy!
17. Penicillin (The Deacon)Source:Sovereign Brands
1 ½ oz Deacon Scotch Whisky
½ oz ginger liqueur
¾ oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)
¾ oz lemon juice
2 dashes aromatic bitters
Shake all ingredients over ice. Strain into a glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh ginger.
18. Pineapple RickeySource:Drumshanbo
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin Brazilian Pineapple
.5 oz Lime Juice
.75 oz pineapple juice
Top with Soda Water
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in Highball glass building over ice.Top with soda water, stir with straw or spoon to balance and fully dilute/
19. Rose-Tinted SummerSource:Empress Gin
1 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
1 oz Ginger Beer
Sparkling Raspberry Wine, to top
Grapefruit Slices & Frozen Raspberries, for garnish
20. Spiced Apple Margarita (LALO)Source:LALO
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO
1.5 oz apple cider
.75 lime juice
.75 agave
Dash ground cinnamon
Salt rim: mix turbinado sugar, salt, cinnamon
Garnish: Star anise
Method: Combine LALO, apple cider, lime juice, agave nectar and cinnamon in an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake to chill and dilute. Strain into ice filled rocks glass, rimmed with the sugar/salt/cinnamon mixture. Garnish with apple slices, cinnamon stick and star anise.
21. Spiced PalmerSource:Bacardi
1 ½ oz Lemonade
1 ½ oz Peach Tea
1 Lemon Wedge
1 Mint Sprig
Method: Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in the BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, followed by the lemonade and peach tea. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a mint sprig.
22. Studio SpritzerSource:Miraval
3 cups Studio by Miraval® Rosé
1 ½ cups Prosecco
¾ cup Club Soda
6-8 Grapefruit Slices for garnish
Method:
Build Ingredients over ice in a wine glass, starting with Prosecco, then Rosé, and finishing with Club Soda. Garnish with grapefruit slice
23. Sunrise Surprise (Loca Loka)Source:Loca Loka
Ingredients:
2 oz Loca Loka Blanco
1 oz Grenadine
2 oz Cranberry Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Simple Syrup
Garnish: Lime Wheel and Cherry
Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lime wheel and cherry.
24. The Pear-Fect SpritzSource:Belle de Brillet
1.5 oz Belle de Brillet
2 oz Soda Water
3 oz Dry Prosecco
1 Squeeze of a Lemon Wedge
Pour all ingredients into a glass full of ice and stir gently. Garnish with a slice of lemon.
25. The Queen’s Knees MartiniSource:McQueen & The Violet Fog
2 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin
1 oz Honey Syrup (equal parts honey & warm water)
0.75 oz Lemon Juice – squeeze three lemon wedges
Garnish: Lemon Peel
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a chilled coupe and express a lemon peel over the drink to release the oils, then use it as garnish.
26. Rum LemondropSource:Kōloa Kauaʻ
Ingredients:
Granulated sugar for preparing the glass
2 oz Kōloa Kauaʻi White Rum
0.5 oz limoncello
1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
Lemon wheel for garnish
27. Tommy’s MargaritaSource:Lost Explorer
2 oz / 45ml The Lost Explorer Tequila Blanco
¾ oz / 25 ml Lime juice (freshly squeezed)
½ oz / 15 ml Agave Syrup
Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Rim a rocks glass with sea salt and fill it with ice cubes. Pour the margarita into the glass. Toast to a classic.
