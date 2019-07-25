Stephen A. Smith Has Googly Eyes for Travis Kelce’s GF?

Stephen A. Smith, perhaps the most beloved and recognizable member of the ESPN family, has shown his appreciation for a certain love interest of a former Cleveland Heights High School graduate.

Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High, is in a long term relationship with Kayla Nichole. According to reports, the couple has been dating since 2017.

On a recent episode of First Take, one of the shows that Smith headlines, he made some very interesting, yet not-over-the-line comments about the couple.

“My brother from another mother, Travis Kelce, whose decision making is fantastic by the way, y’all have to figure out why I’m saying that,” Smith said.

The internet went bonkers after that, as we probably could’ve all guessed.

