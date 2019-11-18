CLOSE
Stuntin’ In These Streets: Zazie Beetz, Jesse Williams & EJ Johnson Slay For A Good Cause At Trevor Live!

Posted 4 hours ago

The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE LA 2019 - Show

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty


The stars such as Zazie Beetz, Sasheer Zamata and EJ Johnson were out last night in Beverly Hills for a good cause: Celebrating and supporting LGBTQ youth at the Trevor Live 2019.

The event, which was hosted by Beetz and Sasheer, was put on by The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. A parade of celebs, including Samira Wiley and Jesse Williams, shined on the red carpet to lend their name and help end this crippling epidemic.

So take a look at the guests at Trevor Live and celebs such as Keke Palmer at the Time 100 Next party and Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala, who were all out here stuntin’ in the streets over the past week.

1. Zazie Beetz at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Zazie Beetz at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

2. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:WENN

3. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

4. Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Jessie Williams at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

5. EJ Johnson at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

EJ Johnson at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

6. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

7. Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Sasheer Zamata at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

8. Ryan Mitchell at TrevorLIVE LA 2019

Ryan Mitchell at TrevorLIVE LA 2019 Source:WENN

9. Samira Wiley at TrevorLIVE 2019

Samira Wiley at TrevorLIVE 2019 Source:WENN

10. Keke Palmer at the “Time 100 Next”

Keke Palmer at the "Time 100 Next" Source:Getty

11. Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala

Gayle King at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala Source:Getty

12. Jourdan Dunn at the National Portrait Gallery’s 2019 Gala

Jourdan Dunn at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala Source:WENN

13. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

Janelle Monae at the AFI "Queen & Slim" Premiere Source:Getty

14. Janelle Monae at the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

Janelle Monae at the AFI "Queen & Slim" Premiere Source:Getty

15. Aisha Hinds the AFI “Queen & Slim” Premiere

Aisha Hinds the AFI "Queen & Slim" Premiere Source:Getty

16. Jourdan Dunn at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019

Jourdan Dunn at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019 Source:WENN

Various celebrities attend National Portrait Gallery Gala 2019 paparazzi

17. Jharrel Jerome and Exonerated Five activist Korey Wise at “Time 100 Next” gala

Jharrel Jerome and Exonerated Five activist Korey Wise at "Time 100 Next" gala Source:Getty

18. Alfre Woodard at “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

Alfre Woodard at "Clemency" Premiere at AFI Source:Getty

19. Aldis Hodge at “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

Aldis Hodge at "Clemency" Premiere at AFI Source:Getty

20. Director Chinonye Chukwu at the “Clemency” Premiere at AFI

Director Chinonye Chukwu at the "Clemency" Premiere at AFI Source:Getty
