Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Biden Highlights Black History

1. Black History Highlighted by President Biden Source:Getty Black History Highlighted by President Biden What You Need to Know: Following a week that began with the state of Florida’s endorsement of the false narrative about slavery in school classrooms, President Biden marked two historic moments, the national markers citing the murder of Emmett Till and the courageous decision by his mother, Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley, that sparked the civil rights movement and the 75th anniversary of the desegregation of the armed forces. Thursday, President Biden spoke at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the Truman Library Institute, honoring the historic order signed by President Harry Truman to desegregate the military, on July 26, 1948.

2. Carlee Russell Charged For Hoax Report of Kidnapping Source:Getty Carlee Russell Charged For Hoax Report of Kidnapping What You Need to Know: The Alabama woman who captured the nation’s attention following the report of kidnapping two weeks ago, was charged Friday with two misdemeanors. Carlethia “Carlee” Russell was charged with falsely reporting to law enforcement and false reporting an incident. Earlier in the week, Carlee’s attorney issued a statement after her return to her family, declaring her disappearance, which led to an extended search, was a hoax.

3. Joints Hurt? Here Are the Best 10 Foods for Arthritis Pain Source:Getty Joints Hurt? Here Are the Best 10 Foods for Arthritis Pain What You Need to Know: Stock up on these foods to tamp down your arthritis pain: Apples. These fall faves are high in antioxidants plus an excellent source of fiber. Bonus: They’re a healthy appetite suppressant. Berries. High in antioxidants, and low in calories, berries have a multitude of healing properties, including lowering your risk of heart disease. free to indulge in these natural delights, because berries also are high in those important antioxidants. Berries are also good at relieving constipation often caused by arthritis medications. This is because of their high fiber content. Canola and olive oils. Take generic vegetable or corn oil off your grocery list and reach for canola or olive oil, both of which have a good balance of essential fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6. Studies show a component in olive oil called oleocanthal has anti-inflammatory properties.

4. “I Just Didn’t Want To Die”: Black Truck Driver, with Hands Up, Attacked By K-9 Source:Getty “I Just Didn’t Want To Die”: Black Truck Driver, with Hands Up, Attacked By K-9 WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Jadarrius Rose, a Black, 23-year-old truck driver from Memphis, Tennessee, was pulled over on a central Ohio highway on July 4. According to police reports, Ohio State Highway Police attempted to pull Rose over for missing a mudflap on his trailer. Rose was on his cell phone speaking with his mother when he noticed state troopers in his side mirrors trying to pull him over. He asked his mom what he should do, and she said to pull over since he knows he did nothing wrong. Rose pulled over, but decided to drive away and call 9-1-1 after he saw police in his mirrors with guns drawn, including an AR-15 rifle. “I just didn’t want to die. That’s what was going through my mind…That’s why I called them for help.” Rose was booked on charges of failure to comply, a fourth-degree felony, and is now represented by Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. Speakman was terminated after an investigation by the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board. A grievance has been filed on Speakman’s behalf alleging he was terminated “without just cause.”