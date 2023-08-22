T.I. Joins In On The Jokes & Clowns His Son King Harris’ New Teeth

CLOSE

Like father, like son. King Harris is not only following his daddy, T.I., regarding his career choice but is also part of the veneers gang . Unfortunately, he is getting clowned for his new chompers.

King Harris was happy to debut his aggressively big new teeth last week and was immediately met with jokes. We are sure he didn’t think his father would be one of the so-called “haters” cutting up about his new grill.

Spotted on HipHopDX, the rapper, now aspiring comedian, joined by fellow comedians K Dubb, Jayski, and Ronnie Jordan, sat down for an interview with DJ Diamond Kuts on Saturday (August 19), and his son’s latest dental surgery was part of the conversation.

Per HipHopDX:

“Aye, look man. The man said he wanted his teeth done, he put his paper up, stacked his money, and he went and got his teeth done,” he began. “I respect and admire and celebrate the actual process he went through to get them done. And so when I seen him, I was congratulatory. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, man. They white!”

K Dubb interjected and said: “When I seen them, I said he had teeth like Garfield,” which caused the whole room — including T.I. — to erupt in laughter.

“So, I said, ‘They white, man. They nice!’ ‘Cause the dentist did do a good job,” the Grand Hustle general continued. “I’m giving him props, and his momma walk in, and the first thing she say, ‘Why the hell is they so damn big!’”

The Jokes About King’s New Teeth Keep Coming

The jokes didn’t stop there. After the room was finished laughing, one of the other comedians took the opportunity to crack a joke hilariously, saying they were King’s father’s teeth.

“But what y’all [gotta] understand, he’s a growing boy, he gon’ grow into them!” the “U Don’t Know Me” rapper added.

The laughs returned in full force when Dubb hilariously called Tip’s son “Teeth Keef” and “Teeth Sweat,” both are clever plays on music artists Chief Keef and Keith Sweat.

Having heard enough, King’s sister came to his defense, telling the folks in the room, “Don’t talk about my brother like that.”

King had time for the people talking about his shiny new veneers, clapping back in a video response, “Aye, I gotta make this video for the big teeth trolls, man,” he said in an Instagram video. “Aye bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your bitch ain’t going nowhere. She still gon’ be there. I don’t want her.”

Twitter; oops, X users have been going in with the jokes. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. Joins In On The Jokes & Clowns His Son King Harris’ New Teeth was originally published on hiphopwired.com