On Nov. 7, a slew of stars descended upon Swarovski’s brand new flagship store on Fifth Avenue to celebrate Kimcollab with the revered jewelry brand. Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, Billy Porter, and Kim’s close friend La La Anthony were some of the celebs who brought style, shine, and flair to the lavish event. The Swarovski SKIMS collection is the latest boss move from the Kardashian mogul.

Kim’s dazzling limited edition SKIMS collection features the brand’s signature shapewear reimagined with elegant Swarovski crystals. The 42-year-old reality TV star also launched a limited edition jewelry line to pair with some of the collection’s glitzy items that range from $50 to $200.

On Tuesday, Teyana Taylor, 32, beamed at the event in the Swarovski X SKIMS Jelly Sheer Tube Skirt. The actress and singer’s rock-solid abs were on full display as she strutted around the Swarovski flagship store in a blinged-out diamond embroidered body chain. She also wore a thin belly chain featured in the dazzling collection around her trim waist. Taylor completed the look with messy pigtail buns, black heels, a smokey eye, and a stack of crystal bracelets.

Kim Kardashian Beamed At The Big Event

Kim also served face and body at the gleaming soiree. The mother of 4 turned heads in a shimmering backless halter top and skirt decked out in large crystals. Underneath her sparkling attire, the entrepreneur and burgeoning lawyer rocked the high-waisted Swarovski X SKIMS Cotton Ribbed Boxers that flew off the store’s website following the collection’s debut. The comfy undergarment retails for $58 online. The Kardashians star tied the look together with clear heels and a stunning updo that featured long wispy tendrils.

Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor weren’t the only celebs who lit up the Swarovski X SKIMS celebration event. Here are a few more stars who showed up and showed out at the ritzy gathering.

Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, And La La Shine At The Swarovski X SKIMS Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com