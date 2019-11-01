Halloween is a time when adults get to be kids! It’s even better to see celebrities dress up because they use their money to give us Halloween DRAMA. Whether it’s spending hours on Halloween makeup or having their costumes handmade, we rounded up our favorite Halloween looks of 2019. Keep clicking to see Cardi B., Remy Ma, Monica and more! Which Halloween costume is your favorite? Talk to us in the comment section.
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. KELLY ROWLAND
She nailed it as Donna Summers!
2. MONICA
As Princess Fiona!
3. REMY MA, PAPOOSE, AND THEIR DAUGHTER REMINISCE
4. LIL NAS X
Lil’ Nas X paid tribute to Cam’ron.
5. LIL NAS X AND JAY-Z
Can you guess Jay-Z’s outfit?
6. KODAK LENS AND KARRUECHE
Photographer Lenny S. (works with ROCNATION) dressed up as Tyrone Biggums while Karrueche was Nancy Callahan.
7. WINNIE HARLOW
As Marilyn Monroe.
8. HALIMA
As Maleficient!
9. YANDY SMITH
As Jessica Rabbit.
10. KASH DOLL
As Betty Boop.
11. TRINA
A colorful skeleton!
12. JANELLE MONAE
As David Bowie
13. CARDI B
As Poison Ivy.
14. CARDI B
She also dressed as a nun and wrote on her IG “Okay more PG then.”
15. KULTURE
Cardi B dressed up her daughter as Moana. So cute!!!
16. TAMRON HALL
As Diahann Carroll Dominique Deveraux.