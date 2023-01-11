The Best Looks from TV One’s Urban One Honors

Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors! And don’t miss the show on TV One and Cleo TV on January 16th!

1. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source:Getty Congresswoman Maxine Waters was all smiles in a purple ruched dress accessorized with lace gloves topped with a cropped fur jacket.

2. Tamela Mann and David Mann Source:Getty Tamela Mann and David Mann kept it monochromatic in all black. Tamela wore a bodycon dress with a lace bodice and David wore black slacks topped with a black leather blazer.

3. Willie Moore Jr. Source:Getty Willie Moore Jr. kept it classy in all-black with a button-down shirt and matching pants and a fedora.

4. Lore’l Source:Getty Lore’l shined in a plunging satin suit adorned with rhinestones and sequins.

5. Bishop Marvin Sapp Source:Getty Bishop Marvin Sapp stepped out in a black three-piece suit and black shirt.

6. Lamman Rucker Source:Getty Lamman Rucker wore a black and navy suit tailored to perfection.

7. Pharrell Williams Source:Getty Pharrell Williams kept it stylish in black quilted leather bomber jacket with matching pants accessorized with rhinestone shades

8. Trina Braxton Source:Getty Trina Braxton wore a black suit with a bustier and a cape blazer.

9. Pusha T Source:Getty Pusha T wore a classic tuxedo and his signature braids

10. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson Source:Getty Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson both looked stunning with Bottoms in a one-shoulder gown with matching ostrich feather stilettos. Robinson shimmered in a red sequin suit.

11. Letoya Luckett Source:Getty Letoya Luckett brought the sexy in a one-shoulder black gown with a high slit and one the knee boots

12. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Source:Getty NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh hit the awards wearing a long sleeve purple velvet gown and him in a monochromatic black tuxedo

13. Ricky Dillard Source:Getty Ricky Dillard turned heads in a silver and black brocade suit with silver boots and a shite shirt

14. Roland Martin Source:Getty Roland Martin took it back to the mother land with a robe trimmed in African kente fabric

15. Simone Smith and LL Cool J Source:Getty Simone Smith and LL Cool J both wore suits. Simone wore an embellished suit with a ruffly blouse underneath and a turban. LL wore a black suit with his signature shades and a fedora

16. Rudy Currence Source:Getty Rudy Currence kept it sleek in a black suit with fresh white kicks

17. Lisa Wu Source:Getty Lisa Wu wore a long lace gown with see-through panels

18. Yandy Smith-Harris Source:Getty Yandy Smith-Harris wore a champagne-colored mermaid gown with a sweet heart neck