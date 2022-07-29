The Beyhive Goes Crazy On Twitter As Beyoncé Finally Releases “Renaissance”

CLOSE

After teasing her seventh studio album Renaissance for over a month, the project has finally dropped as ecstatic fans give it such high praise. In fact, thanks to a leak, listeners had the opportunity to give it a listen about three days before it dropped, but in unison decided to wait it out until midnight when it was originally intended to release

Queen Bey even recognized her fans in this loyal moment and in a heartfelt post on Instagram she revealed how much it means to her.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” she wrote. “I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

But after the dust settled and the album was available on the streaming platforms, the opinions started flowing in.

From people critiquing that she didn’t release music speaking on current events to those just being happy to dance it out in these struggling times, check out how the world is reacting to Renaissance below.

