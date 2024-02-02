The Black In Fashion Council Announces Latest New York Fashion Week Discovery Showrooms

CLOSE

The

Black in Fashion Council’s

Discovery Showrooms are back at

New York Fashion Week

. For the Fall/Winter 2024 season, the BIFC will showcase ten designers:

Omôl

and

A mix of newer brands, celebrity favorites, and international stars, this year’s class of designers brings a fresh cultural perspective to NYFW. The designers represent the future of fashion and the contributions of Black culture that, at times, is ignored by the industry.

HB

looks forward to attending the presentations, speaking to dynamic designers, and seeing ‘fits and fabrics up close each year. The BIFC Showrooms help us “root for everybody Black” while giving designers the essential resources they need to succeed. Launched in partnership with IMG, the Showrooms have helped propel the careers of many ‘haute’ designers from

Theophilio

and

Diotima

to the

House of Aama

and

Tia Adeola.

Advancing Black Culture in Fashion: Rakuten, Stephen Curry, & Kiss Colors & Care

In addition to its seasonal showrooms, the BIFC has announced exciting partnerships to help carry out its mission. In October 2023, the BIFC launched a collab with Rakuten and NBA star Stephen Curry. As part of this collab, Steph has been rocking emerging Black designers when walking “down the tunnel” to the locker room during the 2024-2025 season.

(Those who follow fashion and sports know how major this is. Thanks to social media, the tunnel walk has turned into an underground runway).

The BIFC is also partnering with Kiss Colors & Care for the “Design Crown Challenge.” As part of the collab, emerging Black designers are competing to create a new satin wrap scarf for Kiss customers. Public voting to determine the winning wrap scarf design is happening now.

See more information below and get involved with the BIFC’s efforts.

Meet the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom designers .

Founded by fashion insiders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles in 2020, the Council (and its Showrooms) have become a must-see event at NYFW and a must-have resource for up-and-coming Black brands. Despite strides, diversity in the fashion industry remains a problem. However, aspects are changing thanks to the Black in Fashion Council, partners, designers, and other advocates and insiders.

As we look forward to the upcoming season, see the designers in the Discovery Showrooms this month. Bookmark them, follow them, and share their style.

The Black In Fashion Council Announces Latest New York Fashion Week Discovery Showrooms was originally published on hellobeautiful.com