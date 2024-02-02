The Black In Fashion Council Announces Latest New York Fashion Week Discovery Showrooms

The Black in Fashion Council’s Discovery Showrooms are back at New York Fashion Week. For the Fall/Winter 2024 season, the BIFC will showcase ten designers: Amari Carter, Blackstock & Weber, BruceGlen, GVDS, Keeyahri, Nia Thomas, Omôl, QOH Jewelry, Silver & Riley, and V. Bellan.
A mix of newer brands, celebrity favorites, and international stars, this year’s class of designers brings a fresh cultural perspective to NYFW. The designers represent the future of fashion and the contributions of Black culture that, at times, is ignored by the industry.
HB looks forward to attending the presentations, speaking to dynamic designers, and seeing ‘fits and fabrics up close each year. The BIFC Showrooms help us “root for everybody Black” while giving designers the essential resources they need to succeed. Launched in partnership with IMG, the Showrooms have helped propel the careers of many ‘haute’ designers from Theophilio and Diotima to the House of Aama and Tia Adeola.
Advancing Black Culture in Fashion: Rakuten, Stephen Curry, & Kiss Colors & Care
In addition to its seasonal showrooms, the BIFC has announced exciting partnerships to help carry out its mission. In October 2023, the BIFC launched a collab with Rakuten and NBA star Stephen Curry. As part of this collab, Steph has been rocking emerging Black designers when walking “down the tunnel” to the locker room during the 2024-2025 season.
(Those who follow fashion and sports know how major this is. Thanks to social media, the tunnel walk has turned into an underground runway).
The BIFC is also partnering with Kiss Colors & Care for the “Design Crown Challenge.” As part of the collab, emerging Black designers are competing to create a new satin wrap scarf for Kiss customers. Public voting to determine the winning wrap scarf design is happening now.
See more information below and get involved with the BIFC’s efforts.
Meet the Black in Fashion Council Discovery Showroom designers.
Founded by fashion insiders Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles in 2020, the Council (and its Showrooms) have become a must-see event at NYFW and a must-have resource for up-and-coming Black brands. Despite strides, diversity in the fashion industry remains a problem. However, aspects are changing thanks to the Black in Fashion Council, partners, designers, and other advocates and insiders.
As we look forward to the upcoming season, see the designers in the Discovery Showrooms this month. Bookmark them, follow them, and share their style.
1. BruceGlenSource:Instagram
BruceGlen is the dynamic duo that fashion needed. Designed by twins Bruce and Glen, the brand is taking the industry by storm and becoming an instant celebrity choice. BruceGlen celebrates color, boldness, whimsy, and individuality. While during press this past January, Sheryl Lee Ralph exhibited the design essence of BruceGlen. Styled by her daughter, the actress rocked the Prism Sunrise set.
2. KEEYAHRISource:Instagram
Corporate executive Keya Martin started KEEYAHRI as a Black-owned premium shoe brand that “transcends the ordinary, inviting everyone to embrace their unique style with confidence and flair.” The footwear label has been worn by celebrities such as Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, and recent Fashion Slayer herself, Fantasia Barrino. Here, Fantasia rocks the brand’s gold Zerina Boot.
3. Silver & Riley
Silver & Riley was born in 2019 to create a luxury travel and accessories company that blends functionality with style. Today, the brand produces gender-neutral bags and accessories made in Italy. The pieces are described as “designed to elevate any style profile” with color, style, material, and detail.
4. Omôl
Omol means “mademoiselle.” Omol is a modern-day African label that looks to provide women with gorgeous clothes at affordable prices. An Omol woman is cool, sexy, and smart. She is proud of her heritage and her style.
5. QOH Jewelry
Founder & Designer Tiffany Haynes (pictured here) discovered her love for fine jewelry while working as an intern for a magazine. She soon transformed her passion into a full business representing her hometown of Harlem. QOH Jewelry is now a made-to-order, fine jewelry brand inspired by the bright, bold statements “one can find in even the most mundane everyday routine.”
6. Blackstock & Weber
Blackstock & Weber is a Brooklyn-based fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Chris Echevarria. According to its Instagram profile, the brand has the “best f–king loafers in the world.”
7. Nia ThomasSource:Instagram
Nia Thomas is a hustler, an up-and-coming designer, a sustainable advocate, and a “care-free Black girl” all in one. She created her namesake brand in 2018 after graduating from FIT. Her brand is cool, easy, and non-traditional. Nia Thomas is handcrafted for people who own their power, sensuality, and capacity for love.
8. V. BellanSource:Instagram
V. Bellan is a NYC brand that blends the aesthetics of classic, luxury, and cool. The brand is named after Haitian-American designer Vanessa Bellan. According to the brand’s site, the label was officially relaunched after the passing of Vanessa’s daughter. V.Bellan says, “Each piece in our collection is a testament to the love and memory of my beloved daughter, representing the pieces I imagined she would cherish and borrow from me as she journeyed through life.”
9. GVDSSource:Instagram
GVDŠ, pronounced as “gods” /ɡɒd/, means gifted with diverse visual skills. The brand looks at its products as a form of art, highlighting authentic West African patterns and heritage through bold designs.
10. Amari CarterSource:Instagram
Amari Carter is produced in New York City and sewn by an in-house team. According to its site, the brand “believes in creating high-quality products through an obsession to detail and ethical means.” Looking through styles, an Amari Girl is a bold and sexy one. She knows her body and her feminine power.