The Kid Mero Reveals Canceled Business Deals As Reason For Split From Desus Nice, Bodega Hive Chimes In

The Kid Mero has moved on to his own podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, which he co-hosts alongside Carmelo Anthony. The New York natives delve into Anthony’s nearly 20-year NBA career and general hot topics in the culture. Anthony’s constantly giving behind-the-scenes tidbits of the league, and during a recent episode, which also featured Joe Budden, Mero spread more light on his split from Desus Mero, chalking it up to several business disagreements.

Mero explains that he, married with four kids, and Desus, who’s single with no kids, are in very different parts of their lives, and the deals they were offered proved they wanted different things out of Hollywood.

Mero says they had a deal on the table with one of the premiere sports betting companies worth more than a million dollars and thought it’d be a great look for the brand.

“At first, I was upset; it’s the business. There’s no friends in the business. And we was in a situation where I got four kids, two mortgages,” Mero said. “I got real-life situations going on, so I’m like, ‘Yo if we get an offer from DraftKings for $1.5 [million],’ And you’re like, ‘Nah bro, this ain’t it’ … And I’m like, ‘This is going places, bro, we need to do this.’ And you’re like, ‘’Nah’ I’m like, ‘F-ck outta here.’ To me, that’s like the beginning of this shit [being] corroded. We’re on different wavelengths.”

However, Desus not only turned that deal down but also decided not to go through with producing a movie alongside Judd Apatow after it had already been written.

“The next level of Hollywood is the three of us: Desus, Victor and myself, sitting down with Judd Apatow and saying, ‘Yo, we’re gonna do a movie.’ Then the movie gets written, and Desus was like, ‘I ain’t really feeling this shit’” he continued.

To Mero, he believes these deals were just the beginning of what the duo could accomplish together, but Desus ultimately deciding to flake on them was where faults began to show.

Desus has since responded to Mero’s stance simply by tweeting a GIF of a giant cap, implying that Mero’s not telling the truth.

See how social media is reacting to the duo’s latest interaction below.

