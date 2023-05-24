CLOSE

Tuesday night of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was an amazing night! Dru Hill opened up for the legendary Isley Brothers for R&B under the stars on the ship’s top deck!

Ron Isley and Ernie Isley played every one of their iconic songs backed by his wife Kandy Isley, dancers, and more performers. Even Dru Hill’s own Sisqo stayed to watch the Isley Brothers perform.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

The Legendary Isley Brothers Perform at the 2023 Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com