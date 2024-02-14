CLOSE

Representation matters, and that’s why the latest update foris very important.

The Sims 4 announced a partnership with supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow to bring Vitiligo skin detail to the Create-A-Sim feature.

Harlow suffers from an autoimmune disorder that causes patches of skin to lose pigmentation, so partnership and announcement of the highly requested feature makes all the sense in the world.

Winnie was an avid The Sims player in her youth, so it is a dream come true to see her likeness and a Simified version of her home in the video game.

“It’s magical to see The Sims 4 team introduce this new Vitiligo feature,” Winnie said. “As a child, I spent a lot of time playing The Sims, and I think it’s so beautiful to be able to represent your true self in-game. This partnership is a powerful statement encouraging players to embrace what makes them unique – both in-game and in real life.”

“Skin details are an important area of focus for the dev team as we remain committed to expanding representation in The Sims 4. Birthmarks, stretch marks, scars, and freckles have empowered our players to tell diverse and authentic stories, and today’s update continues with these efforts. We have known for a while we wanted to add VitiVitiligothe game, and we spent a lot of time learning about it and considering how to authentically provide it to players,” a statement from The Sims 4 development team read.

The update featuring the vitiligo skin feature is now live. Hit the gallery below for more photos.

‘The Sims 4’ Announces Collaboration With Supermodel Winnie Harlow, Introduces Vitiligo Skin Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com