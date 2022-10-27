CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Some of Gospel Music’s brightest stars were on hand for Evvie McKinney‘s “Love, Evvie McKinney” release party. A host of celebs including Wardell Malloy (BMI), Kim and Keyondra Lockett (“Jolie Noire”), Jekalyn Carr, Angel Taylor (“Trin-i-tee 5:7”), Trina Braxton, Pastor Mike Jr., Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Makeba Woods, Shari Nycole and more were on hand to celebrate McKinney’s release.

The Memphis-born singer recently spoke about the new project on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. McKinney said, “Love Evvie McKinney” is just my love letter to the world. And every single song people have been asking me what is your favorite song. And I tell them depending on what whatever moment, depending on whatever mood I’m in, that is my favorite song and I put my all into every song. I don’t believe in fillers so every represent and reflects a moment in time that I was going through. A real moment that I was experiencing at that time. And so I just pray that people walk away feeling like they really had an encounter with a person that truly love God and somebody who is truly trying to pursue God how he wants to be pursued.”

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Stream “Love, Evvie McKinney” Below

Check out more from Evvie McKinney below

Check out some of the amazing moments from the release party below

The Stars Pop Out In Atlanta For Evvie McKinney’s ‘Love Evvie McKinney’ Album Release Celebration was originally published on blackamericaweb.com