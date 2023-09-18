Listen Live
The True Rockstar: RIP Jimi Hendrix

Published on September 18, 2023

Jimi Hendrix, American Singer, Songwriter & Guitarist

Source: Graphic House / Getty


Jimi Hendrix stands as an immortal talent in the world of music, a legend who possessed skills and inventions that forever shifted the landscape of rock, blues, and soul. He wasn’t just a guitarist; he was a master, conjuring sounds from his instrument that were previously unimaginable and unobtainable. His expertise on the guitar, in addition to his well-crafted solos, unorthodox fingerwork, and a bold approach to experimentation, set what was new for what could be achieved playing strings.

Hendrix’s significance to music cannot be overstated. He redefined the use of the electric guitar, pushing the boundaries of technique and tone. His utilization of distortion, feedback, and wah-wah pedals gave birth to a new sound that still rocks through every modern-day electric guitar. He had hits on hits like, “Purple Haze,” “Voodoo Child,” “All Along the Watchtower”, “Machinegun”, and “Little Wing” which are timeless classics that showcase his genius musical abilities.

Stars und Drogen: Jimi Hendrix

Source: picture alliance / Getty


Beyond the music, Hendrix was a poet of emotions, using his lyrics and voice to convey a deep sense of heart-searching. Soft-spoken and thoughtful, he was a romanticist who had a way with words and used them well to convey his feelings. He remains a symbol of freedom and artistic expression, connecting races and groups from all over with the power and love of his words and music.

Jimi Hendrix Experience

Source: United Archives / Getty


Jimi Hendrix was one of a kind, sadly passing away at the young age of 27, he remains an artistic force who reshaped music with his talent and left a mark on the world that could never be reversed. His legacy continues to inspire countless musicians and fans, so we know that his music will last for ages.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0eP6Qu5inM&list=PLwl83FtM2x-eWRJQMENORgOfT1M2wiEgy

Check out some hits below!

Jimi Hendrix Monterey Pop Guitar For Sale

The True Rockstar: RIP Jimi Hendrix  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Voodoo Child (Slight Return) (Live In Maui, 1970)

2. Jimi Hendrix – Little Wing

3. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Purple Haze (Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival)

4. Jimi Hendrix Acoustic Blues

5. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Foxey Lady (Live In Maui, 1970)

6. Once I Had a Woman

7. The Wind Cries Mary

8. Fire

9. Manic Depression

10. Hey Joe

11. Love Or Confusion

12. I Don’t Live Today

13. Third Stone From The Sun

14. Are You Experienced?

15. Stone Free

16. 51st Anniversary

17. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – All Along The Watchtower (Official Audio)

18. Catfish Blues

19. Highway Chile

20. Can You See Me

21. Remember

22. Red House

23. Hear My Train A Comin’ (Acoustic)

24. Born Under a Bad Sign

25. Voodoo Chile Blues

26. May This Be Love

27. Mannish Boy

28. Bleeding Heart

29. Hear My Train A Comin’ (Electric)

30. Jam 292

31. Electric Church Red House

