The VMAs First Ever “Best Afrobeats” Award Goes To Rema!

A huge congratulations goes out to Rema in making history as the first artist to win “Best Afrobeats” at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Theartist was awarded for his top charting song “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez.

Rema grew up in Benin City, Nigeria and released his first song on March 24, 2019 with the singe “Dumebi”. Since then he released his first album “Rave & Roses” including Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ breaks record as first song to spend one year on US Billboard Chart.

