The WWE Smells What The Rock Is Cooking Again Following Surprise Return To Smackdown

WWE fans at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, got a hell of a surprise when The People’s Champ surprised them on Smackdown.

The Rock’s presence in the WWE is sorely missed as the crowd greeted the wrestler, turned full-time professional actor with a 4-minute standing ovation. The Rock has plenty of time on his hands because he is currently out of work due to the current WGA-SAG-AFTRA strike.

His appearance was a complete surprise to the fans in attendance, he later confirmed in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). ESPN’s latest acquisition, Pat McAfee, teased the former WWE superstar’s return before his iconic theme music blared throughout the Ball Arena, telling fans, “This is the people’s show. And you know what that means.”

Dwyane’ The Rock’ Johnson’s return to Smackdown was his first appearance on the WWE wrestling program since 2019, and though he’s been spending the majority of his time in front of film cameras, he let the WWE world his wrestling and microphone skills are still on point.

While everyone was happy to see The Rock back, there was one person who had something to say, and that was Austin Theory. After taking in his lame insults, vintage Rock arrived and told Theory, “Do you know whose ring you’re in?” and hitting him with a classic “Shut your bitch-ass up. You clearly don’t know how all this works.”

The Rock wasn’t the only WWE legend in the building. John Cena also came back, and the two did cross paths. “The best nights are the ones when we remember we’re all fans. Welcome home, @TheRock,” Cena wrote in a post on X.

Social Media Reactions To The Rock’s Return To The WWE

The reactions to The Rock’s return to the WWE, with many hilarious noting that Johnson and Cena are both desperate for work because of the ongoing strike.

Honestly, it’s a good time to be a fan of the WWE. All we need is Stone Cold Steve Austin back, and it will really be lit. The gallery below shows more reactRock’so The Rock’s return to Smackdown.

Photo: Bob Levey / Getty

