TheBasement Series Spotlights Artists Like Alex Vaughn & Superstar Pride [Photos]

TheBasement Series made its long-awaited return for their second event of the year. The LA-based concert series teamed up with Amazon Music Rotation to host an intimate listening experience at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, featuring performances from Jayson Cash, Superstar Pride, TraeTwoThree, Journey Montana, and Alex Vaughn. Check out photos from the event inside.

This special concert series has served as a haven for emerging artists. The live showcase was founded by Music Executive and SVP of A&R Ericka J. Coulter. It continues to spotlight some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s most promising prospects, championing the likes of Blxst, Lola Brooke, G Herbo, Ambré and many more before their success and stardom.

On Feb. 22, TheBasement featured a stacked lineup including a surprise appearance by Atlanta artist Baby Tate. TheBasement followed up last Wednesday (April 26) for its sixth consecutive run with even more exciting performances. The event left attendees beaming with excitement as each act took the stage and proceeded to deliver a next level set.

TheBasement Series is a Performance Platform on the cutting edge of artist discovery. It’s a platform that reinstates the power of emerging talent through curated performances. The idea to give emerging artists a platform to perform live in front of an influential industry crowd became a reality in August 2017. Now, the series has hosted bi-monthly events over the last two years, setting the tone for the new indie scene for emerging artists. TheBasement Series is a safe haven for creatives to network, vibe and discover the next wave of emerging artists.

Don’t just hear about it, experience it for yourself. Make sure you’re in attendance at the next event.

Check out photos from their last event below:

