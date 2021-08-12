HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

These 21 Deceased Soul Icons Will Be Inducted Into The R&B Hall of Fame

Posted August 12, 2021

When a musician dies before his or her time, the art they leave behind can keep their legacy going on for many decades after they’ve passed on.

The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation understands that fact immensely, and as a result have decided to posthumously honor 21 late soul legends at its upcoming online-only induction ceremony.

Here’s some more info on the upcoming ceremony and what it means for the month of August moving forward, via SoulTracks:

“The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has also announced that the month of August will be the permanent month to host the induction ceremonies going forward. The board of directors for the foundation has also chosen the month of August to be R&B Music Month, which has started this August 2021, to honor the music and legends of R&B. The live ceremony will resume in 2022.”

The live induction will in fact be replaced by a digital ceremony due to the current state of the world’s global battle with coronavirus, with R&B Hall Of Fame founder & CEO LaMont Robinson stating, “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for the Class of 2021 Inductees, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame will replace the live annual induction ceremony with an special online salute posthumously honoring 21 R&B Music Icons, on its official website @ www.rbhof.com.”

It’s always great to see the soul pioneers who laid down the foundation being honored in any way, so the recognition literally feels like music to our ears!

Take a look at the music legends that will be posthumously honored at this year’s R&B Hall of Fame virtual ceremony, including singers like Luther Vandross and Barry White, emcees like James Brown affiliate Danny Ray, songwriters like Norman Whitfield, radio personalities like Harold Leonard and a handful of others:

 

1. Dewey Phillips (Radio Personality)

May 13, 1926 – September 28, 1968

2. Donna Summer

December 31, 1948 – May 17, 2012

3. Johnny “Guitar” Watson

February 3, 1935 – May 17, 1996

4. Little Walter

May 1, 1930 – February 15, 1968

5. Big Joe Turner

May 18, 1911 – November 24, 1985

6. Donny Hathaway

October 1, 1945 – January 13, 1979

7. Dobie Gray

July 26, 1940 – December 6, 2011

8. Nina Simone

February 21, 1933 – April 21, 2003

9. Lou Rawls

December 1, 1933 – January 6, 2006

10. John Lee Hooker

August 22, 1917 – June 21, 2001

11. Danny Ray MC

March 22, 1935 – Feb 2, 2021 

12. Norman Whitfield

May 12, 1940 – September 16, 2008

13. Percy Sledge

November 25, 1940 – April 14, 2015

14. Billy Stewart

March 24, 1937 – January 17, 1970

15. Teddy Pendergrass

March 26, 1950 – January 13, 2010

16. Ben E. King

September 28, 1938 – April 30, 2015

17. Bobby “Blue” Bland

January 27, 1930 – June 23, 2013

18. Barry White

September 12, 1944 – July 4, 2003

19. Natalie Cole

February 6, 1950 – December 31, 2015

20. Luther Vandross

April 20, 1951 – July 1, 2005

