These Underrated Tupac Songs Prove He’s The GOAT

Although he was an amazing actor and had the knowledge to be one thought-provoking political figure, Pac was of course known primarily for his music. However, we thought it would be cool to put you all on to some of the lesser-known deep cuts throughout his career to ring in his would-be 50th the right way while also continuing our month-long Black Music Month celebration here on BAW.
We pulled together tracks from all his albums, both when he was living and the posthumously-released LPs. From his 1991 debut with 2Pacalypse Now and the 1993 follow-up Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…, all the way to his more popular projects like the 1995 fan-favorite Me Against the World and his Diamond-selling final 1996 album All Eyez on Me, we scoured through to pick out the best cuts not released as singles.
You’ll also find previously unreleased joints and remixes found on 1996’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, 1997’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me), the classic 1998 Greatest Hits album, the 2001 masterpiece Until the End of Time, Better Dayz from 2002, the now-iconicTupac: Resurrection soundtrack, 2004’s Loyal to the Game, Pac’s Life from 2006 and the surprising Beginnings: The Lost Tapes 1988–1991 that showcased a 17-year-old Tupac Shakur before it all even began.
