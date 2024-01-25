Things Get Scary & Steamy Between Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Thriller ‘Mea Culpa’

CLOSE

Tyler Perry’s multiyear partnership with Netflix pushes on. The streaming giant dropped the first trailer for his new steamy thriller, Mea Culpa.

Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes will heat up our television screens when the Tyler Perry-written and directed film arrives on Netflix on Feb. 23, 2024.

In the film, Rowland plays defense attorney Mea Harper, who confidently takes on the case to defend Trevante Rhodes’ Zyair Malloy, an artist who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend.

The lines between attorney/client blur when the scary but charming Zyair seduces Mea, leading to things getting hot and dangerous.

Official Synopsis:

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold, and things get hot… and dangerous.

Speaking about the idea of the film with Netflix’s website Tudum, Perry said, “This idea came to me because I love all of those older thrillers from the ’80s and ’90s.

He continued, “It was fun to explore the best and worst of humanity through the genre of an exotic thriller.”

As you can imagine, the reactions to Mea Culpa are pouring in. Many are already declaring that they will be hitting play on the film to see Rhodes and Rowland get hot and heavy on their television screens.

“Imma be seated just because of Kelly + Trevante,” a post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Others are weary of another Tyler Perry-written and directed film because of his penchant for doing too damn much in his projects.

LOL.

We are sure people will be watching and talking about Mea Culpa, good and bad, when the film arrives exclusively on Netflix on Feb.23. You can see more reactions to Perry’s latest film in the gallery below.

Things Get Scary & Steamy Between Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Thriller ‘Mea Culpa’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com