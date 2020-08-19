This Could Be The Blackest Democratic National Convention Ever

Whether intentional or not, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) has been steadily revealing over its first two nights that there are far more Black people included with speaking roles and otherwise getting valuable TV time to spread the Party’s message than organizers originally suggested.
And it’s for good measure, too, since Black voter participation fell in the 2016 election compared to the historic levels in which they cast ballots for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. It’s a simple math equation: If more Black people vote Democratic, chances of Joe Biden beating Donald Trump increase exponentially. With the inclusion of a growing number of Black folks, the DNC is surely counting on that to be true.
The DNC’s first incarnation of its official convention schedule only listed 11 Black people, including musical performers, to be featured in the week’s programming. Alongside that scant docket of Black folks were names like Michael Bloomberg — who is infamous for his support of the racist stop-and-frisk policing practice — adding insult to the metaphorical injury sustained at first glance of what seemed to be a diversity-challenged convention schedule.
But since the convention kicked off Monday night, viewers have been treated to a veritable parade of African Americans taking the virtual stage, both renowned in addition to everyday citizens, making their cases for why Biden deserves to be the next president of the United States. Some of those names have included distinguished leaders like Colin Powell and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser as well as Gwen Carr (Eric Garner‘s mother) and the family of George Floyd.
Originally, the DNC’s schedule was conspicuously missing names such as Stacey Abrams, someone who has consistently been both described as a rising star in the Democratic Party and was long rumored to have been courted by Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate. Her apparent inexplicable exclusion came across like a snub of sorts.
When NewsOne reached out last week for comment from Abrams’ anti-voter suppression organization, Fair Fight, it referred all questions about her DNC role to Biden’s campaign. But Biden’s campaign never responded to NewsOne — until Tuesday night, when Abrams helped open up the convention’s second night with an impassioned keynote address standing by Biden and urging Americans to vote for him. She used her speech in part to bring attention to the disproportionate effect that the collision of multiple factors has especially had on Black lives in 2020.
“America faces a triple threat: a public health catastrophe, an economic collapse, and a reckoning with racial justice and inequality,” Abrams said. “So our choice is clear: a steady, experienced public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he’s done before, or a man who only knows how to deny and distract; a leader who cares about our families or a president who only cares about himself.”
Her words, as well as her inclusion at the DNC, probably elicited a collective sigh among those who quickly spoke out last week after it appeared that Abrams would not be speaking at the convention.
Abrams was not alone in having the distinction of being a Black person featured at the DNC who was not included in the initial schedule of speakers at this year’s Democratic National Convention. The revelation of more Black people than expected in the first two nights of the DNC suggests that organizers are far from finished on that front.
Of course, this year’s Democratic National Convention has been anything but conventional. And that could explain why DNC organizers released such an anemic list of speakers when it came to Black people featured, perhaps trying to pique viewers’ curiosity and increase viewership.
To be sure, there are still more people that NewsOne expects to be included, such as budding activist LeBron James, established agitator Colin Kaepernick and the founders of the Movement for Black Lives (to name a few). With that said, it’s clear the DNC has made an intentional effort at presenting an image of racial inclusion at a time in the nation’s history when circumstances suggest otherwise.
Keep reading to find some of the Blackest moments at this year’s Democratic National Convention.
This article will be updated.
Day 2: Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wears Air Jordans
The DNC was supposed to take place in Milwaukee before the coronavirus pandemic forced it online because of social distancing guidelines. Perhaps it was because or in spite of that fact that Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivered his keynote address Tuesday night while wearing a very clean pair of Air Jordan sneakers. That part may not have been seen by people watching him speak online, but photographers at the Wisconsin Convention Center snapped photos of Barnes walking to the podium in a pair of Jordans, which is a tradition of sorts for the Dairy State’s first Black lieutenant governor.
What’s Blacker than wearing Jordans to the Democratic National Convention? Barnes is also a graduate of Alabama A&M University, a historically Black college (HBCU).
U.S. Virgin Islands delegates
Yes, the DNC and Biden made sure to include voices and representation from the U.S. Virgin Islands, where local Democratic State Chair Cecil Benjamin was joined Tuesday night by other Virgin Islands delegates to help nominate Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee for president.
Louisiana delegates
Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond was joined by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Tuesday night to announce pledged delegates for Joe Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee. Cantrel is the first Black woman elected mayor of The Big Easy.
Colin Powell
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell addresses the virtual convention on August 18, 2020.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Marley Dias
