This Is How The City Of Cleveland Won The 2020 Super Bowl!

Okay okay, it wasn’t the Browns, but we’d be terribly remiss to not congrats to Cleveland’s own Travis Kelce and Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs who defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Kelce, the Chiefs star tight end, played quarterback in high school at Cleveland Heights High School while defensive end Frank Clark is a former Glenville High School alum.

Honorable mention, Chiefs’ Linebacker Anthony Hitchens is from Lorain, OH and a Clearview High School alumnus who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 and became a standout defensive player who later accepted a deal with Kansas City. He is Clearview’s all-time rushing leader with 3,864 yards, and the single game leader with 354 yards.

